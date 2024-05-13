Examining the Cowboys' Edge Rusher Depth Ahead of OTAs
Over the last few seasons, the Cowboys have been known for their ability to get after the quarterback, totaling the sixth-most team sacks in the NFL since selecting Micah Parsons in the 2021 NFL Draft.
However, the Cowboys have lost two major contributors on the edge this off-season, with Dante Fowler and Dorance Armstrong both signing with the Commanders.
Here is a look at who will be in line to replace their production.
LDE1: DeMarcus Lawrence
D-law does not put up the gaudy numbers he once did, but he is still one of the best edge rushers in the game. Lawrence has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two years and hasn't shown much sign of slowing down.
There isn't a single player who wants to win a Super Bowl more than Lawrence, and it has to be with a star on his helmet.
LDE2: Sam Williams
Williams's talent is undeniable, and he makes explosive plays whenever given the opportunity, outside of a few bonehead penalties. With Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler both gone, this year should be a breakout season for Williams.
LDE3: Tyrus Wheat
Wheat is known for using his high motor and effort in order to make plays. He is slightly undersized and a below average athlete. Wheat's strengths are best suited for pass rushing and he is currently a liability against the run.
LDE4: Durrell Johnson
Johnson was a phenomenal talent in college for Liberty, totaling 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions in three seasons for the Flame. Johnson is heading into his second NFL season, and he is already 25, so the clock is ticking on whether or not he will get snaps in the NFL.
RDE1: Micah Parsons
Parsons is a generational athlete at linebacker or off the edge, and he has turned the Cowboys into a perennial playoff team. Parsons is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who only seems to be improving. Cowboys fans hope he can make a difference in the Cowboys' winning a Super Bowl.
RDE2: Marshawn Kneeland
The Cowboys got a steal in the draft with the Kneeland selection. Kneeland was arguably the most athletic edge rusher in the draft and posted a 99% run-stop percentage over his final two seasons in college. He may not be a Pro Bowler right out of the gate, but he has Lawrence and Parsons to learn from.
RDE3: Viliami Fehoko Jr.
The Cowboys Drafted Fehoko in the 4th round of the 2023 draft. Fehoko was viewed as a project player and did not record a single tackle in his rookie season. His rookie season was plagued by a knee injury. Heading into his second season, he looks to prove why the Cowboys drafted him.
RDE4: Byron Vaughns (UDFA)
Born and raised in Texas, Vaughns was one of the more intriguing UDFA prospects available. He was a bit of a journeyman player throughout his collegiate career, starting out at Texas, transferring to Utah State, and then transferring to Baylor. In his last season at Baylor, he had 8 TFLs and 3 sacks. He should compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.
The Cowboys' edge rushers should be the least of their worries, as it has been a strength of the team since they drafted Parsons. However, the Cowboys' defensive shortcomings have stemmed from being gashed inside by the run game, an issue that hopefully has been resolved through the team's offseason additions.