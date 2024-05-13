Examining the Cowboys' Interior Defensive Line Depth Ahead of OTA's
Despite the interior defensive line proving to be a real weakness in the Cowboys playoff exit the Cowboys made little changes to their defensive line. The Cowboys are hoping that their draft picks will continue to improve and be the difference moving forward. Below is an inside look at who will be the Cowboys run stuffers in 2024.
NT1: Mazi Smith
Smith didn't have the rookie year he and Cowboys fans hoped for; however, it is rare that we see an interior defensive lineman have a great first year. Smith also lost 30 pounds last season which likely effected his play on the field. Smith is back up to 328 pounds and will need to be a breakout player against the run if the Cowboys are going to make a real postseason push.
NT2: Chauncey Golston
Golston has flashed when given the opportunity by the Cowboys. Golston was initially drafted as an edge rusher but has put on the necessary weight to move to the interior. After losing Johnathan Hankins this off-season, Golston will compete for the starting job with Mazi Smith.
NT3: Justin Rogers
I initially gave the Cowboys a C+ for drafting Rogers in the 7th round; however, if he makes an impact in his first season, the grade will only go up based on where the Cowboys drafted him. Starting just 7sevengames in his senior season, Rogers recorded 17 total tackles and a sack. Its overall size will take up blockers, making room for our linebackers and edge rushers.
3-Tech DT1: Osa Odighizuwa
Odighizuwa was the only bright spot on the Cowboys' interior defensive line from last season. He had 3 sacks in his first two games last year but did not record a single sack for the remainder of the season. Odighizuwa has improved each year as a run-stopper but the Cowboys hope to get more consistent production as a pass-rusher.
3-Tech DT2: Carl Davis Jr.
Since being drafted out of Iowa in 2015 by the Ravens, Davis has been a journeyman player. With stints all over the NFL, Davis has proven that he can make the most out of his opportunities. He is 32, and while he will never live up to his draft hype, he can still make a difference for the Cowboys' defensive line
3-Tech DT3: Denzel Daxon (UDFA)
Despite coming off of the bench, Daxon was a fantastic run-stopper last season for Illinois. The Cowboys lack depth along the defensive line, giving him a real fighting chance for a spot on the roster.
The Cowboys are heading into 2024 hoping that Mazi Smith turns out to be the player they had in mind when they drafted him in the first round. Smith, Odighizuwa, and Co. will need to step up if the Cowboys will make the jump as legitimate contenders.