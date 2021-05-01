BREAKING: Cowboys Pick Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph - NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys added a major difference maker in the secondary on Friday night, selecting Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph with the No. 44 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Joseph now joins second-year corner Trevon Diggs in a secondary group that was in need of a serious makeover after a disastrous 2020 season, and will likely slide in and be a major contributor from day one for the Cowboys.

Raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Joseph was a Four-star recruit according to coming into college, where he majored in Community and Leadership Development.

He played in 11 games as a freshman at LSU and redshirted the 2019 season, before transferring to Kentucky. With the Wildcats, Joseph started nine games.

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's full scouting report of Joseph below:

Joseph arrived at Kentucky as a transfer after playing in 11 games as a true freshman at LSU. After sitting out 2019 due to the NCAA transfer rules, Joseph burst onto the scene in his one year starting at Kentucky in 2020. Active feet in press coverage that move with excellent quickness on a lateral plane to mirror the release of the wide receiver. Impressive movement skills away from the line of scrimmage when watching him flip his hips on vertical routes to get back in phase. Noticeable burst out of his breaks when driving downhill on the ball whether he is in zone or man coverage. Displays beautiful ball skills that teams will covet to go along with his impressive length at the catch point. Lacks twitch in the short to intermediate area of the field playing away from the line of scrimmage. Inconsistent in his route recognition leads him to be susceptible to double moves and blown coverages, showing his inexperience up to this point in his career. A late Day 2 cornerback prospect who has room to grow into a top-tier starting cornerback as he develops with more playing experience.

With their need at corner now met, the Cowboys could move their attention elsewhere as the third round progresses, with multiple other areas of the defense, as well as offensive line depth still sitting as glaring needs going forward.