FanDuel releases over/under for CeeDee Lamb's receiving yards
FanDuel has set the over/under on CeeDee Lamb's receiving yards at 1300.5, a total Lamb has surpassed in each of the past two seasons.
The total should be a compelling number for Cowboys fans and bettors due to Lamb's increased workload over the last two years. In 2022, Lamb totaled 1,359 receiving yards and increased that number to 1,749 yards in 2023.
The Cowboys did not make any major changes to their roster that would suggest fewer targets for Lamb. In fact, they lost Michael Gallup, which should increase the workload for the current Cowboys' wide receivers.
RELATED: FanDuel releases Dak Prescott's over/under for passing yards
Lamb is also the second player in NFL history to increase his receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns every year through his first four seasons in the NFL. While it seems unlikely that Lamb will improve his numbers from 2023, this stat is a testament to how much he has progressed since his rookie year.
Going into 2024, I like Lamb's chances of surpassing the 1,300-yard mark. Lamb transcended into superstardom last season, and in a 17-game season, being around 1,300 yards almost seems like a down year for him with the way the Cowboys' receiving corps is shaping up.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.