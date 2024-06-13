Fanduel releases Dak Prescott's over/under for passing yards
Following an MVP-caliber year in which he racked up over 4500 yards and 36 touchdowns, FanDuel has set the over/under for Dak Prescott's passing yardage total at a measly 4075.5 yards.
One thing to consider is that Prescott will be heading into a contract year in 2024 and is ready to prove his value in hopes of a major payday.
Historically, quarterbacks always have a career year in the last year of their contracts.
Prescott has easily surpassed this total in three of the past five seasons, missing the mark in 2020 and 2022 when he was sidelined for a significant portion of the season. In his best season with the Cowboys, he threw for 4902 yards in a 16-game season.
The odds for his passing yards likely to take into account Prescott's risk of enduring an injury this season, as Prescott should crush this yardage total in a full 17 game season. However, given Prescott's recent injury history it might be wise to approach this bet with caution.
