Dak Prescott called CeeDee Lamb 'immediately' after Justin Jefferson contract news
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott phoned a friend, calling star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is currently holding out for a new deal, and it came at an interesting time.
According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Prescott "immediately" called his go-to receiver as soon as reports of Justin Jefferson's four-year, $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings went public.
Prescott doesn't seem concerned about Lamb's absence and fully supports his go-to receiver.
"CeeDee's handling business," Prescott said. "Nobody's more in his corner than I am, understanding that that's his chess move, and he's got to do that. So I know him, I know he's been working. As I said, I've thrown with him. He's just fine."
Lamb faces up to $101,716 in fines for skipping the mandatory minicamp.
Jefferson reset the wide receiver market with an average of $35 million annually in his new deal. Lamb will be looking to land close to that number. Micah Parsons, however, thinks Lamb deserves even more than Jefferson.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
There is no doubt Lamb deserves, and will likely receive, the payday he is looking for. The only question is when.
The Cowboys will fly to Oxnard on Tuesday, July 23, to set up shop for training camp. By then, expect to see major progress on a deal.