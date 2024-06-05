Micah Parsons on CeeDee Lamb contract: He's 'about to hit the brink truck'; shares what he'd pay star WR
Micah Parsons arrived at Dallas Cowboys minicamp this week, but another star decided to go the other route.
Parsons and All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are both in line for massive contract extensions, and Lamb is hoping the Cowboys open the checkbook sooner rather than later.
After the Minnesota Vikings and Justin Jefferson agreed to a blockbuster four-year, $140 million deal, the wide receiver market has been set. So, the Cowboys and Lamb both know the framework of a potential deal, and can begin talks on their terms.
Parsons is excited for his fellow Cowboy, saying, "CeeDee is about to hit the bring truck. He's about to get his."
But just how much will Lamb make? That remains to be seen. Parsons, however, believes that Lamb is deserving of even more than what the Vikings paid Jefferson.
"If I’m his agent, CeeDee is getting $36 (million per year)," Parsons said.
Now, that's a teammate hoping that his friend will get his, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's what the Cowboys will do. If I were a betting man, Lamb will likely get in the $34.5-$35 million deal, keeping him right in line with his fellow wideout.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
There is no doubt he is deserving of a major deal, we will just have to wait to see how much.
The Dallas Cowboys will fly out to Oxnard on Tuesday, July 23, to set up shop for training camp. Expect to see major progress on a deal by then.