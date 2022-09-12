Jimmy G to Big D? No Dak Prescott; Cowboys Should Make Trade Call on QB Garoppolo

Just a few weeks ago, the headlines were about Cooper Rush almost losing the backup quarterback job for the Dallas Cowboys. Now, he'll be pushed into the starting lineup - and we will argue that simply will not do.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott exited Sundays 19-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hand injury. Following the game, Jerry Jones said he'll need surgery and is due to miss "several weeks."

In fact, now we know that "several weeks'' could mean two months ... two months of Cooper Rush as the starting QB.

One name already being brought up for Dallas: Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo has been the center of trade rumors the past few months due to the emergence of Trey Lance in San Francisco. Should he be a Dallas consideration?

Garoppolo would be a sizable upgrade over Rush, as he holds a career passer rating of 98.9, compared to Rush's 93.9 mark. Additionally, Garoppolo has a history of postseason success, helping the 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2019 - and helping to beat Dallas in the playoffs last year.

The Dallas defense also seems to be the lone bright spot right now for the team. In San Francisco, Garoppolo often served as a game manager who just had to complement an elite defense. In Dallas, he would likely be asked to do the same.

The one thing that may complicate a Garoppolo trade? The abysmal season-opener performance handed out by Lance in San Francisco. Yes, the 49ers have adamantly stood by Lance being their guy all offseason. ... but they re-did his contract (from $26 million to close to $7 million) to keep him around.

And at the very least, the Niners need a backup QB, too.

Still we say that if San Francisco is as confident in Lance as they say they are, they'd be wise to get draft capital out of a quarterback presumably on the way out next offseason anyway. Meanwhile ... Dallas would be wise to stop the bleeding by making a move of improvement over Cooper Rush.

