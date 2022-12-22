Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is as mentally strong as they come and is not letting his recent turnover spike hinder him as the playoffs draw near.

They say that professional sports is 90 percent above the shoulders.

And Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes that is to his advantage.

“Not to brag,” he said, “but I’m pretty mentally tough.”

With so much criticism chucked his way over his recent interception spike (yes, we all know what LeSean McCoy said), Prescott isn't letting the outside noise affect him.

Pressure in the NFL is one thing, but it amplifies when you play for the team with the star on the helmet. But for Dak, his self-belief and confidence have him in the right frame of mind (along with head coach Mike McCarthy's backing) amid a media flurry centered around his interception total.

"It's an attitude I've always had, honestly," Prescott said of his confidence. "Coming into the league I was confident in myself. I don't know if I'd have had the early success as I did if I didn't have that mentality …

"I always believed if a mistake happened, I can't allow that to bog me down to get in my head mentally."

Many look at the box score of Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that dropped Dallas to 10-4 and singularly blame Prescott (despite the quarterback having a reasonably good game).

Unfair? You better believe it is.

But Dallas and Dak can't dwell on the loss in Duval. There are bigger things on the horizon.

With the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles next on the schedule, it looms as a huge showdown and Dallas' last true chance to close on its rivals.

While some have called it a statement game, Dak is looking for the team to simply put its best efforts on show on Saturday.

"If anything, it's about making the statement to ourselves," Prescott said. "When you have the men and the mindset that we do in that locker room, you don't worry about how they're going to respond."

