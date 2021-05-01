Cowboys Source: 6-4 WR Simi Fehoko 'Wins Matchups' - NFL Draft

After loading up on defense through the first five picks, the Dallas Cowboys selected their second consecutive offensive player on Saturday, picking Stanford WR Simi Fehoko with the No. 179 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

After focusing on rebuilding the defense through the majority of the first five rounds of the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys elected to give Dak Prescott another weapon on Saturday, picking Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko with the No. 179 overall selection in the fifth round.

A team source to our Mike Fisher: "He's 6-4, 220, fast, and he wins his matchups.''

Fehoko - who probably first needs to find a way to help on special teams - now joins a wide receiver group that is already one of the most dynamic in the NFL, with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper, and Cedrick Wilson all adding a different skill set to the room.

READ MORE: Cowboys Insist They Wanted CB Joseph Over TCU's Moehrig

Raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, Fehoko was a four-star coming out of high school, picking Stanford over a host of other Power 5 suitors.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 225 pounds, Fehoko was a first-team All-Pac-12 in 2020, when he caught 37 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns in six games, though he started only five games at Stanford.

READ MORE: Will Micah Parsons Steal Jersey No. 11 From Cowboys Vet?



You can view Fehoko's full scouting report from NFLDraftBible.com below:

Hidden among another historically deep wide receiver class for the 2021 NFL Draft, Fehoko is the type of high upside athlete who could go a lot higher than some anticipate. A height-weight-speed freak for the position, Fehoko has the look of a possession receiver - or at least most defenders think so until he has blown past them. Featured on “Feldman’s Freaks" list during the summer, Fehoko is the type of athletic dynamo (unofficial 4.37-second 40 at Stanford Pro Day) who will have coaches drooling over the possibilities of future development. Working mostly on a vertical plane, Fehoko is an exceptional deep ball tracker, able to contort his body to work positioning to finish down the field. He has a very projectable frame, boasting a huge catch radius to win at the contact point. Fehoko’s second gear is among the best in the 2021 class regardless of body type. Stanford lined him out all over the field, from in the boundary, slot or as a Z receiver. While he put some outstanding catches on film, Fehoko also has had troubling drops. His long speed is outstanding, but he isn’t the most explosive player off the line of scrimmage. He is inconsistent eating up cushion early in reps, leading to some ineffectiveness in the short area of the field. Fehoko is a pretty flexible athlete but needs some added attention as a route runner early in his career. Far from a finished product, Fehoko’s best football is firmly in front of him. With added attention, Fehoko is the type of big-bodied vertical presence that all teams crave.

With Fehoko now a Cowboy, the team could potentially shift their attention back to the defensive side of the ball, where safety is still a glaring need on the roster.

CONTINUE READING: 'Character Issue'? Good & Bad News On Cowboy O-Lineman Josh Ball; NFL Draft Tracker