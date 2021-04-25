Simi Fehoko - Wide Receiver Stanford Cardinal Scouting Report

SIMI FEHOKO | Stanford | WR | #13 | rSo | 6032 | 227 | Sandy, UT | Brighton | 11.05.97 (23)

Overview:

Hidden among another historically deep wide receiver class for the 2021 NFL Draft, Fehoko is the type of high upside athlete who could go a lot higher than some anticipate. A height-weight-speed freak for the position, Fehoko has the look of a possession receiver - or at least most defenders think so until he has blown past them. Featured on “Feldman’s Freaks" list during the summer, Fehoko is the type of athletic dynamo (unofficial 4.37-second 40 at Stanford Pro Day) who will have coaches drooling over the possibilities of future development. Working mostly on a vertical plane, Fehoko is an exceptional deep ball tracker, able to contort his body to work positioning to finish down the field. He has a very projectable frame, boasting a huge catch radius to win at the contact point. Fehoko’s second gear is among the best in the 2021 class regardless of body type. Stanford lined him out all over the field, from in the boundary, slot or as a Z receiver. While he put some outstanding catches on film, Fehoko also has had troubling drops. His long speed is outstanding, but he isn’t the most explosive player off the line of scrimmage. He is inconsistent eating up cushion early in reps, leading to some ineffectiveness in the short area of the field. Fehoko is a pretty flexible athlete but needs some added attention as a route runner early in his career. Far from a finished product, Fehoko’s best football is firmly in front of him. With added attention, Fehoko is the type of big-bodied vertical presence that all teams crave.

Background:

Raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Was first-team All-Pac-12 in 2020, when he caught 37 passes for 574 yards in six games. Started only five games at Stanford. Father played football at Dixie State. Three siblings. Uncle played basketball at Dixie State. Five cousins played football at Texas Tech, Washington State, and San Diego State. Cousin played in the NFL. Served a two-year LDS mission in South Korea. Played basketball in high school.

