Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys Keep Winning, But Did QB Dak Prescott Drop Out of MVP Race?

    Oddsmakers have Dak Prescott well behind Tom Brady for NFL MVP, but even Prescott will tell you he has bigger prizes in mind
    Author:

    Dak Prescott is in a slump. Even Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones has acknowledged as much. And slumps don’t make for NFL Most Valuable Players.

    Prescott has thrown as many touchdowns (three) as interceptions (three) in the last three games and hasn’t thrown for more than 238 yards in any of those games. But, the Cowboys have won all three of those games, including their 21-6 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, and are within striking distance of the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

    Maybe Prescott’s new workouts will start to juice his numbers a bit so his bets with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence start going better for him. On Sunday, Prescott told reporters that he sees the Cowboys "peaking at the right time."

    Prescott will be the first to tell you that reaching the playoffs and winning a Super Bowl are all that matter to him.

    So the fact that his MVP candidacy is basically done is more for us to confirm. He's tied for fifth per Sportsbettingdime.com (+1400) with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. But he's so far behind Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady (-175) that Prescott winning his first NFL MVP award isn't even worth contemplating.

    But, at one point, Cowboys fans were heavily contemplating the possibility. Sportsbettingdime.com has tracked what it considered the Top 5 MVP candidates, and their odds, since the first betting lines were released after Super Bowl LV in February. 

    Back then, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes had the best odds (+500). Prescott was well behind him (+1700). But at least Prescott was on the list. And this was a player coming off a gruesome leg injury in 2020.

    What’s interesting is that those two quarterbacks started in opposite directions in September. Prescott got off to a scintillating start, while there were questions about where Mahomes’ play was going well into October.

    That’s when Prescott’s odds started shooting up. On Oct. 5, after Prescott started the season with 10 touchdown passes, he was third among the five players tracked (+850), even slightly ahead of last year’s MVP, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

    No image description

    DFFEF44B-9244-4D80-B3C9-1D757BF0CDC1
    Play

    Did QB Dak Prescott Drop Out of MVP Race?

    Oddsmakers have Dak Prescott in the race, but how much ground does he had to make up?

    2 minutes ago
    Cowboys - Diggs Giants
    Play

    Dan Quinn Cowboys' Defense Flirting with History

    Dallas' opportunistic defense is flirting with a historic first for the franchise

    2 hours ago
    dak tank clutch
    Play

    Dak Prescott Reveals Who’s ‘Kicking Our Ass’; Wanna Bet?

    “We have a little bet going on. … It’s ‘turnovers vs. touchdowns,’ and they obviously won this one.” - Dak

    3 hours ago

    Two weeks later, on Oct. 19, Prescott’s odds reached its zenith (+420), tying him for first at that point with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray. It’s easy to see why. At that point Dallas was 5-1, coming off its overtime win over New England and Prescott had thrown 16 touchdown passes against four interceptions, along with two 400-yard passing games.

    That, of course, also lined up with Prescott’s calf injury. And his MVP hopes have taken a massive hit.

    Since returning against Denver, the Cowboys are 4-3, which included a 1-3 start upon Prescott’s return. Prescott has thrown nine touchdowns and six interceptions post-injury and has thrown for more than 300 yards just one time.

    That’s a slump, when you set it against what he did to start the season.

    If Prescott is into individual achievement, he doesn't let on. If it bothers him that he put up sensational numbers during the Cowboys' 5-1 start only to see that calf injury slow him down, he doesn't let on. 

    While his MVP candidacy has cooled, though, Prescott's chances of playoff success hasn't. In fact, those chances have gotten better, as the Cowboys' more recent drivers of success are its defense and a more balanced offense. That isn't to say the Cowboys don't need Prescott to make plays ... and cut down on turnovers. 

    Besides, historically, winning the regular-season MVP doesn’t help much when it comes to holding a Lombardi Trophy.

    In 55 Super-Bowl season, just 10 players have won the NFL’s regular-season MVP award AND the Super Bowl in the same season — Green Bay quarterback Bart Starr in 1966, Pittsburgh quarterback Terry Bradshaw in 1978, Washington kicker Mark Moseley in 1982, New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1986, San Francisco quarterback Joe Montana in 1989, Dallas running back Emmitt Smith in 1993, San Francisco quarterback Steve Young in 1994, Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre in 1996, Denver running back Terrell Davis in 1998, and St. Louis quarterback Kurt Warner in 1999.

    So, let the odds plummet, I say. There are biggest prizes for Prescott and the Cowboys to claim.

    57CA28A5-977F-4ADC-9D1C-3A9278209605
    06660791-A6DE-4E9A-A1BF-4A4EA88D211A
    8523155F-D4CE-49B7-8C14-1C6EA989D68E
    11DBE1DB-2FA9-4387-9FED-5EB053FEC869
    A3622048-27A0-40C6-B83C-6663BC0F3254
    DD4D6269-4D1F-4A7B-9BE0-ABE17E838E3C
    DC20D097-124E-4F7A-B4F6-812565F8341F
    FA9D9DAC-DDA7-4C54-85C4-BC1FD3CB8370
    6093430C-F947-4C59-86B0-E1B88D25D9A8
    A3AAB0B0-4477-46E0-93AE-226CB525E1F4
    50586806-4663-427D-B66F-5DAC668421F6
    505B723A-3247-47A3-8515-D468A2C17522
    E3C64A74-5604-4A72-9455-C7622CC2011A
    BFCD3BFA-5BEC-49E1-A8E3-E60F5E834C9E
    DFFEF44B-9244-4D80-B3C9-1D757BF0CDC1
    13743DC2-5186-435C-80F2-917EEB9D00E3
    814D0B83-D098-4D81-937E-C058EC934FF0
    9C931BD4-E78F-48CE-A416-83390414A1A6
    4233BE79-2548-4554-8BA9-7051212E7A11
    AB994B10-1107-4218-B8B5-E9C635C1B8B9
    69AD0405-90A1-4F95-B7C5-FED208D67A45
    34D6AB3C-9AA1-42F2-A6AE-75CFCA6CAF06
    4649A5FE-77E1-4966-9EA6-7FDAFCBDBE18
    1345893896
    4C3043EA-AE76-4EAF-A2DE-79BE138D9821
    FD8D9A19-51BF-4CFE-AB38-1DB8DB75E5FF
    2F8C9C34-C69A-42E3-A786-FFBB5874FE7E
    791DB2EB-2E3E-4EAA-89EC-0F059FB089F1

    You can reach Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

    DFFEF44B-9244-4D80-B3C9-1D757BF0CDC1
    News

    Did QB Dak Prescott Drop Out of MVP Race?

    2 minutes ago
    Cowboys - Diggs Giants
    News

    Dan Quinn Cowboys' Defense Flirting with History

    2 hours ago
    dak tank clutch
    News

    Dak Prescott Reveals Who’s ‘Kicking Our Ass’; Wanna Bet?

    3 hours ago
    A3AAB0B0-4477-46E0-93AE-226CB525E1F4
    News

    How’d Cowboys Jump to No. 2 Seed in NFC Playoff Race?

    10 hours ago
    721AED49-B0A7-41F7-AD2C-110A56BC0D2D
    News

    Aikman Leaving FOX for Amazon TV? Cowboys Icon Reveals Thoughts

    18 hours ago
    trevon diggs caro
    News

    Trevon Diggs: 'We're The Best Defense'

    18 hours ago
    57CA28A5-977F-4ADC-9D1C-3A9278209605
    News

    'I Played Terrible': Does CeeDee Have Drop Problem?

    20 hours ago
    FD8D9A19-51BF-4CFE-AB38-1DB8DB75E5FF
    News

    'Imperfect 10'? Cowboys Get Sky's-The-Limit Win at Giants

    21 hours ago