Dak Prescott 'In A Slump,' Admits Jerry

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys lost to the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road to open the 2021 season, in a game that could have easily been won if not for a last-minute game-winning Tom Brady drive.

Then Dak Prescott emerged as an MVP candidate over the course of six weeks.

And now?

"I don't want to say (it's a) slump,'' said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. "But that's probably fair.''

Wait. What?

Looking back ... that first loss catapulted the Cowboys on an offensive surge spearheaded by quarterback Prescott playing at a league-high level. That prompted the six-game winning streak also made possible by the likes of rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and a rejuvenated Dan Quinn-led defense.

Then the Denver Broncos came to town on Nov. 7 and that seemingly changed everything. The offense sputtered, was out of sync, and has been trying to get back on track ever since.

That began a series of November games that the club would like to forget, save for the Atlanta game, and put the team in place for some must-win games against division opponents in December.

Said Jones, speaking to 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday regarding Dak's "slump'': It's such a multifaceted evaluation. I would say that our offense is definitely away from where we were five or six weeks ago ...

But, the owner added, "He'll figure it out."

Can Dallas (9-4) still be the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket? Certainly, especially if Dak "figures it out.'' Is it likely? We say no. Several things have to happen, and the cause was helped last night by virtue of the L.A. Rams 30-23 defeat of the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Arizona (10-3) is one of three teams in front of the Cowboys in the NFC playoffs right now along with the Green Bay Packers (10-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3), and Dallas will host the Cardinals on Jan. 2.

What else needs to happen to see this play out in the Cowboys' favor? Let's discuss!

