Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    QB Dak Prescott 'In A Slump,' Admits Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

    The Rams win over the Cardinals Monday night has already set things in motion for Dallas - The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast
    Author:

    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys lost to the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road to open the 2021 season, in a game that could have easily been won if not for a last-minute game-winning Tom Brady drive.

    Then Dak Prescott emerged as an MVP candidate over the course of six weeks.

    And now?

    "I don't want to say (it's a) slump,'' said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. "But that's probably fair.''

    Wait. What?

    Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz from CowboysSI.com and DSP Media.

    Looking back ... that first loss catapulted the Cowboys on an offensive surge spearheaded by quarterback Prescott playing at a league-high level. That prompted the six-game winning streak also made possible by the likes of rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and a rejuvenated Dan Quinn-led defense.

    Then the Denver Broncos came to town on Nov. 7 and that seemingly changed everything. The offense sputtered, was out of sync, and has been trying to get back on track ever since.

    That began a series of November games that the club would like to forget, save for the Atlanta game, and put the team in place for some must-win games against division opponents in December.

    No image description

    AP20258105133438
    Play

    Dak Prescott 'In A Slump,' Admits Jerry

    The Rams win over the Cardinals Monday night has already set things in motion for Dallas

    42 minutes ago
    Cowboys - Micah WFT
    Play

    Cowboys LISTEN: Can Micah Win Defensive Player of the Year?

    Locked On: Victory Monday - Cowboys beat Washington, 27-20

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17253857_168388359_lowres
    Play

    Cowboys Climb Power Rankings: Can Dak Get it Right?

    After Sunday's win, Dallas is at No. 7.

    2 hours ago

    Said Jones, speaking to 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday regarding Dak's "slump'': It's such a multifaceted evaluation. I would say that our offense is definitely away from where we were five or six weeks ago ...

    But, the owner added, "He'll figure it out."

    Can Dallas (9-4) still be the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket? Certainly, especially if Dak "figures it out.'' Is it likely? We say no. Several things have to happen, and the cause was helped last night by virtue of the L.A. Rams 30-23 defeat of the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

    Arizona (10-3) is one of three teams in front of the Cowboys in the NFC playoffs right now along with the Green Bay Packers (10-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3), and Dallas will host the Cardinals on Jan. 2.

    What else needs to happen to see this play out in the Cowboys' favor? Let's discuss!

    Please join us daily for the Cowboys Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, DSPMediaOnline.com, or our YouTube Channel. And make sure to subscribe for all the latest videos and visual content. Then continue the conversation on our new forums, or on Twitter: @CowboysDailyPod@IndyCarTim, and @CowboysSI

    Follow FishSports on Twitter ... and @IndyCarTim here.

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    AP20258105133438
    News

    Dak Prescott 'In A Slump,' Admits Jerry

    42 minutes ago
    Cowboys - Micah WFT
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: Can Micah Win Defensive Player of the Year?

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17253857_168388359_lowres
    News

    Cowboys Climb Power Rankings: Can Dak Get it Right?

    2 hours ago
    Patrick-Peterson
    News

    Peterson Reveals ‘Dream’ to Sign With Cowboys

    4 hours ago
    2352F5B1-CEDB-4076-B400-B2645A0E5F75
    News

    Sources: Cowboys Make COVID Roster Moves with Wilson & Wright

    19 hours ago
    tyron blue
    News

    Cowboys Make Decision on Injured Tyron Smith

    23 hours ago
    mcc dak was
    News

    Dak Decisions: QB Reveals Root of His Cowboys Struggles

    Dec 13, 2021
    zeke was shadow
    News

    Backward Blueprint: Ominous Offensive Worry Despite Cowboys' Win?

    Dec 13, 2021