Dak Prescott 'New' Plan to Play at Eagles? Has Injured Cowboys QB Goal Changed?

It is called in some quarters "The Sunday Morning Splash,'' the need for the national TV networks that cover the NFL to produce headline-worthy stories as the sun rises on another pro football weekend.

Unfortunately, it leads to the "re-reporting'' of yesterday's news, causing misunderstandings as it relates to what is actually "new.''

So it is with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, who are sitting at 3-1, tied for the divisional lead with the Philadelphia Eagles, in no small part due to the heroics of backup quarterback Cooper Rush. ... while they wait on Dak Prescott.

On Sunday morning, the aforementioned national TV networks brought you the "news'' that Dak ...

1) Is targeting playing in Week 6 at Philadelphia.

2) Must first get more medical clearance - swelling 100-percent gone, grip strength 100-percent up - before he can fully practice.

3) Must fully practice, ideally, for the entire week, padded workouts and all, before he gets coaches clearance.

All of this Sunday info is true.

It's also - all of it - actually info from last Monday.

We've been reporting for a month that the Eagles in NFL Week 6 was a realistic target date for Prescott's thumb to allow him to once again grab the reins. We've also been reporting on the essential "thresholds'' that he must cross, in terms of the football readiness aspects and the physical/medical aspects.

Rush will be the QB today in Week 5 at the Rams. If we get to Wednesday of next week, and Prescott isn't practicing?

Rush will be the QB in Week 6, too.

Prescott was in "the rehab group'' last week, meaning that he was not practicing. He's throwing a Nerf football and he's gripping a real football and he's soft-tossing with four-and-a-half fingers while his thumb remains bandaged up.

On the field last week, he spent his time working with trainer Britt Brown on the cords. If he does more than on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll let you know.

And the national TV networks will let you know, too.

On the following Sunday morning.

