Cowboys 2021 NFL Draft Class: Micah, Osa and PFF Biggest One-Year Risers

One year later, the only second-guessing around the Dallas Cowboys' endeavors around the 2021 NFL Draft is around the initial thoughts.

Pro Football Focus' re-grading of the Cleveland-based selections was particularly friendly to America's Team, awarding their 11-man class a grade of A after it was originally bestowed a B upon opening impressions. Dallas is one of four teams to earn an A after failing to nab one on draft night alongside Kansas City, Miami, and Philadelphia.

The scariest part of the scenario, at least from an opponent's perspective, is that the inflated grade is partly based on potential. Little more needs to be said about the impact first-round choice Micah Parsons had on the team en route to Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and the list doesn't try to hide his obvious impact.

But PFF seems hyped about the potential of defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa who is expected to on a larger role on the line in his second season. (By the way: Folks inside The Star are also raving about Osa's offseason progress. So we can tell you that PFF is on to something here.)

Odighizuwa is far from the only second-year Cowboy and 2021 draft classmate that could join Parsons in making a major impact. Quinton Bohanna, for example, could join Odighizuwa in making larger contributions on the interior line. Elsewhere, second-round pick Kelvin Joseph is penciled in as one of the top cornerbacks, though his status is in question due to an ongoing investigation into his connection to a drive-by shooting in Dallas last month. Third-rounder Chauncey Golston could play a bigger role on the edge with Randy Gregory Denver-bound, while final pick Matt Farniok might be competing for the starting center job.

Though Dallas earned an A, they weren't the high-ranked team in the re-grades: the Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, and Patriots all earned the top marks at A-plus, while Arizona had the worst grade at C-minus (dropping from an initial B-minus).