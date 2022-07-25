Cowboys Camp Preview: Lean Dak Prescott & 3 To Watch at QB

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys believe they have a valuable piece behind quarterback Dak Prescott. Largely based on one outcome.

Last season, Cooper Rush showed up in a big way, even if for only one game. ... and as the Cowboys open training camp here in Oxnard, it is hoped the times he actually plays in 2022 are at least that limited.

Our "Three to Watch'' at camp series moves to the QBs ...

1) Dak Prescott

This isn't hard. Prescott is leaner and more mobile physically. He says his confidence is "through the roof.'' We made a bet recently that he'd be the first guy to demonstrate he'd arrives in Oxnard - all part of his leadership and his enthusiasm for the challenges to come.

And that challenge for him is quite clear: Dallas needs him to play at an MVP level to get where it wants to go.

2) Cooper Rush

Dallas entered 2021 Week 8 on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, a team with enough offensive talent to beat the streaking Cowboys, who came into Sunday Night Football on a five-game winning streak.

Both teams were coming off a bye. Both teams had also picked up overtime wins on the road in the game prior to the week-long break. But only one team was set to have its starting quarterback in this primetime matchup.

Prescott said he had a heard a pop in his calf during the Week 6 overtime win against the New England Patriots. It just so happened to come on the game's final play, a 35-yard game-winning touchdown throw to CeeDee Lamb, who taunted his way into the end zone for the 35-29 win and a $10,000 fine in the mail.

For good reasons, it was one of the most memorable games of the Cowboys' season, but one of the season's most special moments came with Rush at the helm against Minnesota.

Despite the bye week, Prescott's calf injury kept him out for the meeting with the Vikings. Rush was tasked to step in to make his first-career start after just three pass attempts in his three-year career.

Two touchdowns, 325 yards, and one game-winning touchdown later, Rush had led the Cowboys to a 20-16 road win and a 6-1 record despite the odds stacking against him.

Still, Pro Football Network revealed its rankings for the best backup quarterbacks in the league this offseason and has Rush slotted in at No. 20. Given our belief that the backup QB is so important that he's "the 12th starter,'' PFN had better be wrong.

3) Will Grier

At some point, the young developmental guys need to develop. We probably know that fourth-stringer Ben DiNucci isn't going to hit the jackpot as an NFL QB. We're now hearing that the enthusiasm for Grier has also waned. We will watch for that at camp, all along acknowledging that if Prescott somehow misses time, Cooper Rush will need to be way better than the No. 20 backup - just like he was one day in Minnesota.

