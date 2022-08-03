CeeDee Lamb Sends Message to Young Cowboys WRs: 'Door's Open'

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb entered 2021 as a second-year pass-catcher with blossoming potential as a No. 2 option. But quickly proved in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Bucs, he proved was already ready to take the next step as quarterback Dak Prescott's top weapon.

Now approaching the start of his third season, he's not holding back similar expectations for the young group of receivers around him. Following the foot injury of James Washington Monday and the road from recovery for Michael Gallup still not at its finish line, Lamb said Tuesday that the rookies have “no choice” but to step up.

“They most definitely have no choice,” Lamb said. “The door is open for anybody’s opportunity. I feel like the younger guys are taking that opportunity and trying to do something with it.”

To some, Lamb was seen as the “1B” to former Cowboys “1A” receiver Amari Cooper last season. Cooper's lingering injuries throughout the year forced him to miss just one game, but he had 16 fewer targets than Lamb. Now as the clear No. 1 option, Lamb realizes that injures in the lineup can often be the best thing for young players looking to make an impact.

“Opportunities like this don’t happen too often,” Lamb said. “Not many people in front of you get hurt. As bad as it may sound, that’s the best thing that could happen for (the young guys). I kinda get them to try and understand that. I need them to be as comfortable out there with me as possible.”

Lamb mentioned rookies Dennis Houston and third-round pick Jalen Tolbert. A product of South Alabama, Tolbert was already expected to carry a significant role this season. As he now moves up the pecking order, there’s room for guys like Houston, T.J Vasher, and, in particular, newly-signed USFL speedster KaVontae Turpin.

“I played against him in college,” Lamb said of Turpin, a former TCU Horned Frog. “Explosiveness, quickness, he’s fast as hell. Most definitely an exciting player.”

Still adjusting to the NFL process, he says these newcomers will need to hone in on their preparation in order to be at their best come Week 1.

The game-time preparation is probably gonna be the most difficult cause you never know what to expect,” Lamb said. “You don’t really know how fast the game is. Practice doesn’t really do too much like as far as feeling what a game feels like … but right now, you just gotta figure it out.”

Part of figuring it out comes with having an open line of communication with your quarterback. Out of many messages, Lamb says this is one he’s been preaching.

“You have to get on the same page as your quarterback in order to be as successful as you want,” Lamb said. “So just trying to get on the same page as Dak, that would be my message to the young guys. I preach it to them all the time.”

There’s a little more than a month left for the receiving corps to mentally adjust for what’s to come. And even though he’s only in his third season, Lamb will be by their side as a true leader throughout the process.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

