Dallas Cowboys' Top 5 fantasy football players for 2024
The Cowboys had the top offense this past season despite often settling for field goals. With the addition of Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys have their goalline back and hope to be even better in 2024.
Here are the top five fantasy options on the Dallas Cowboys for the upcoming season.
1. CeeDee Lamb
Your friends will not criticize you for taking CeeDee Lamb number one overall in your fantasy drafts. Lamb was the best wide receiver in fantasy football last year, and there is no indication that his numbers will take a dip this coming season.
Lamb is the first option in a pass happy system and his chemistry with Dak will continue to grow.
2. Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has proven to be a fantastic starting option in fantasy football each year. Last year, he was the third-ranked quarterback in fantasy football, but he slips in drafts due to the many dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.
If quarterbacks go early in your draft, consider drafting him in the 7th round; if not, wait until the 8th or 9th round.
3. Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson had an excellent sophomore season, earning Pro Bowl honors. As the 9th-ranked tight end in 2023, I expect his numbers to improve next year.
Projected to be drafted around the 12th to 13th round, Jake Ferguson is a steal in fantasy football drafts due to the falloff in tight end production after Travis Kelce, Sam Laporta, T.J. Hockenson, and George Kittle.
4. Ezekiel Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott will always be a threat to score at the goal line, but his production has dipped each year since his phenomenal rookie season. Elliott should be drafted no earlier than the 12th round. He isn't an every-week starter anymore, but at this point in his career, you know what you are going to get from him.
The Cowboys aren't giving him 20-25 touches a week, and his fantasy football performances will depend on whether he gets in the endzone.
5. Brandon Aubrey & Dallas Cowboys D/ST's
Selecting the Cowboys' defense and kicker in fantasy football is really dependent on when the rest of your league decides to draft them.
Since drafting Micah Parsons, the Cowboys defense in fantasy football has ranked 3rd in 2021, 1st in 2022, and 1st in 2023. Brandon Aubrey was also the No. 1 ranked kicker last year.
I suggest drafting these two shortly after other defenses and kickers fall off the board.
While the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the NFL season, fans can also start preparing for their fantasy football season. Use this article as a guide to select your favorite Cowboys players in 2024.