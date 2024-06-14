Dak Prescott seeking $60 million per year in new deal, per report
Dak Prescott is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, barring a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. And it won't come cheap.
After Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a a jaw-dropping five-year, $275 million extension this week, the price for Prescott has gone up.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Prescott has a record-setting contract figure in mind for his next deal.
Per the report, Prescott is seeking a whopping $60 million per year.
Dallas put itself in a tough spot with Prescott by playing the waiting game on a new deal.
And because Prescott's current contract includes a no-tag, no-trade clause, he will hit the open market after the season and a bidding war will ensue.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career. He will now set his sights on the 2024-25 season as he sets out to exceed his 2023 numbers and prove he deserves the largest contract in NFL history.
We will just have to wait and see if the Cowboys consider Prescott the quarterback of the future.