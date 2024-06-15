Dak Prescott extension is Dallas Cowboys 'priority' over CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys have some major contract decisions to make, and reports are coming out about how the chips may start to fall.
Dallas has Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons who are all looking for new deals.
As other star players around the league get their new deals, the pricetag on the likes of Prescott and Lamb continue to rise. That has put some pressure on the Cowboys, and they may need to act fast.
According to a new report, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys will make Prescott a "priority" over Lamb and Parsons.
“You’ve got Dak Prescott. The Cowboys have a world of problems here financially with three players they have to sign—Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb as well—but the feeling around the league and sources I’ve talked to is that they want to start with Dak,” Fowler said, according to Bleacher Report. “They’ve put it on the table with Dak’s people that ‘Hey look, you’re a priority. We want to try to get something done.’ As far as hard dollars, not a lot of progress yet. I would describe their efforts so far as passive.”
While previous reports seemed to indicate Lamb would be the first man to get a new deal, Prescott does make some sense.
Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence got their new deals this offseason, and Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Jordan Love are also looking for new deals.
If the Cowboys allow Tagovailoa and Love to get new deals before securing Dak for the future, their hands could be all but tied.
Of course, you also have wide receivers like Ja'Marr Chase and Brandon Aiyuk who are in line for new deals, so the Cowboys find themselves in a difficult predicament. That's the price you pay for playing the waiting game. Whatever happens, the team needs to move fast to lock up one of their looming free agents or the risk of losing both is strong.
