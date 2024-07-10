Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 60
The Dallas Cowboys season is just 60 days away. It is hard to believe, yet at the same time, it feels like football season is taking forever to get here.
Today, we're here to discuss the history of the number 60 in Dallas.
However, there's not much history to discuss. Instead, we'll focus on the guy who has the potential to make a rich history with the number 60.
Tyler Guyton - OT
The offensive line is one of the biggest question marks going into the season for the Cowboys. A unit that had been the strongest link for the franchise is now looking to fill the void of Tyron Smith's exit to the New York Jets. This is where 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton comes in. Guyton was a stud for the Oklahoma Sooners and TCU.
The Cowboys hope to have Guyton at left tackle when the team travels to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 1.
The number 60 is in Guyton's capable hands. A decade from now, it could be one of the most well-known in the franchise's history. But for now, fans hope that Guyton will always represent 60.
