The Cowboys host the Eagles at AT&T Stadium for a Christmas Eve matchup. … and Dallas fans need to get to know Mackenzie Alexander and TY Hilton.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve at AT&T Stadium, in a possible playoff preview. … and a debut of a couple of vet newcomers.

New Cowboys wideout Hilton will make his Dallas debut almost two weeks after inking his deal with the team. He should add a much-needed deep threat to quarterback Dak Prescott's arsenal.

And now comes the news that cornerback Mackensie Alexander (along with center Brock Hoffman) is coming up from the practice squad.

Alexander, who might fit best as a slot corner as Dallas demotes Kelvin Joseph to special teams, has been a part-time starter in the NFL after having been a Vikings second-round pick.

Both teams have clinched a postseason berth, although the East title is still mathematically in question. A win for the Eagles and they would clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 overall seed in the conference, including a first-round bye.

Dallas must win its remaining three games while Philly loses its final three in order to win the division. As unlikely as that sounds, it starts with a win on Saturday.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is out after injuring his shoulder in the win over the Bears last week. The injury is described as a sprain, and the MVP candidate isn't expected to much time.

The Cowboys will be without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch after a neck stinger suffered in the loss against Jacksonville, but defensive end Dorance Armstrong, who injured his knee last week, should be available.

Rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car accident on Thursday, the Cowboys are ruling him out.

WHAT: Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) at Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

