Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is full of praise for his star receiver after battling through early struggles to now being a focal point of the offense.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has heaped praise on receiver CeeDee Lamb as the former Oklahoma Sooner' form has taken off in recent weeks and he’s proved to be the type of player the organization knew he would be.

Bumping up into the leading role on offense after Amari Cooper's trade dump to the Cleveland Browns, Lamb has gone to another level. After some wobbles early in the season, the receiver has found himself, and coach Mike McCarthy puts it down to him simply getting the ball in his hands more often.

"I just think this year, you're seeing CeeDee take the next step because he was given more opportunities," McCarthy said. "I think for a young player, he's been extremely consistent. He's had things to learn from and grow, but I just love the way he plays and the physicality he plays with."

Interestingly, though, Lamb himself concedes “there were questions.”

“There were questions - you can say it,” he said of his ability to elevate. “If anybody else has questions, feel free to come ask.”

Lamb received his second Pro Bowl nod in his first three seasons as he is on track to have career-highs in all relevant receiver stats. He has already equaled his best touchdown tally (six), his highest reception total, and is only 115 yards from surpassing the most yards in a season with three games to go.

He is doing the No. 88 proud - as McCarthy knew he would.

Said McCarthy: “What I appreciate about CeeDee, is his love for football kind of trumps everything. I've never look at him like, 'OK, he's a 3 that's developing to a 2. It's never been like that."

Lamb will have his receiver credentials tested on Christmas Eve as the 10-4 Cowboys face the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles and star corner Darius Slay. Lamb totaled five catches on 10 targets for 68 yards in the corresponding game and will be looking at having a more significant impact at AT&T Stadium.

Many thought he wasn't up to the lofty expectations of being the No. 1 receiver for Dallas, but Lamb has shown that he is more than up for the task.

Now, of course, comes the challenge of doing it again … and again … and again.

