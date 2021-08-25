Cowboys BREAKING: QB Dak Prescott in 7-on-7 Practice Today

August 25, 2021
Cowboys BREAKING: QB Dak in 7-on-7 Practice Today

"He's there," Jones says of Prescott's progress. "The bottom line is he's there.”
Author:

FRISCO - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, is ready to “turn it loose.” And now, for today’s Wednesday workout here at The Star? Dallas is advancing Prescott to where coach Nike McCarthy tells us the QB will be involved in “competitive” drills like 7-on-7 work, for the first time in almost a month.

Jones says on Tuesday that he has no concerns over Prescott's previously-sore shoulder, and that with the NFL season-opener just over two weeks away, he’s not “nervous.”

"He's there," Jones said on "Shan and RJ” on 105.3 The Fan. "I'd like for him to have this week of practice just to get ready to play Tampa, but we've got two weeks. The bottom line is he's there.”

Added the owner: When he wants to right now, he can let it go. (He) does in a lot of the exercises he does (as far as) actually throwing the ball. That'll increase each day as we go toward Tampa (on Sept. 9)."

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is among the media people who have made an issue of the Pro Bowl QB playing in 2021 at something less than “100 percent.”

Said Jones, concurring with what we’ve reported in this space: “I would say 100 percent of any type of restriction that he's having right now in his routine is about later in the season. I have no compunction about him going out there and playing against Tampa.”

Prescott, who is also fully-rehabbed from 2020’s season-ending ankle surgery, will close the preseason without having seen any game action. But since experiencing the shoulder soreness on July 28, he’s gone through a ramp-up process that included work before the loss to the Texans in the team's preseason game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

READ MORE: Watch Dak's Pregame Throws

After the workout, Jones joined told 105.3 The Fan that Prescott would have been playing in the game if it were a regular-season game.

"He threw with authority and accuracy before the game. If we were lining up against Tampa tonight, he'd be starting - and we'd feel great about it.”

For now? Prescott will practice today. And the Cowboys feel good about that as well.

READ MORE: Cowboys News From Inside The Star STACKED Here

