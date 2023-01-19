Cowboys Playoffs Practice: Inside Kicker Brett Maher 'Perfect' Day - LOOK

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher got some much-needed words of encouragement on the sidelines from CeeDee Lamb during Monday's postseason win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And now comes a "perfect'' Thursday practice.

A record-setting 31.2 million viewers watched ESPN's coverage of the NFC Wild Card Monday night, as the Dallas Cowboys breezed past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 31-14 win at Raymond James Stadium.

But 31.2 million people also watched as Cowboys kicker Brett Maher did the unimaginable, as he missed a whopping four extra points to set a new NFL record.

But on Thursday inside The Star? A small - but ecstatic - number of people got to watch the beleaguered Maher experience a "perfect'' pre-playoff practice.

His workout numbers during the media-open portion of the session, as witnessed by CowboysSI.com: 6 of 6 on field goals ... despite windy conditions in "the backyard'' in Frisco.

And maybe that is the end of "the yips.''

Maher has been a weapon for Dallas all season due to his long-distance leg, but essentially embarrassed himself on what was one of the biggest stages of his career.

Still, what fans didn't see at first was the heartfelt honesty that Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb offered as he comforted Maher on the sidelines during the game.

"We're behind you bro, you're good," Lamb said. "(Expletive), you done bailed us out hella times. We're with you bro. I promise you, we're with you."

"I appreciate you buddy," Maher said.

Indeed, Maher has come up big for the Cowboys this season.

Along with being the only kicker in league history to nail four 60-yard field goals - one of which came in the 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 - Maher also hit the game-winning kick as time expired in a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Maher, after the game, mentioned the support from the fellas.

"I feel very fortunate to have the teammates I have and the coaching staff that I have,'' he said. "They lifted me. It's time to do my part.''

Maher's mates continued in their vocal boosting of Maher on Thursday.

“We got faith in him. We’re not going to turn our back on him. Last week, we didn’t really need him, but this week we probably will,'' Ezekiel Elliott said with a chuckle, "so get that s*** together.”

Added Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: “I’m a 'Money Maher' fan. I think he’ll get back to himself this week as he has done here in practice today. I trust that guy all the way through.”

The Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's NFC Divisional against the San Francisco 49ers; he missed two of his five tries at the practice ... and maybe the presence of a second kicker in the building served as a pat on the butt or a kick in the arse for Maher.

But on Thursday ... with his supportive teammates watching? Maher experienced a "perfect'' practice.

