Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has set some unbelievable records this season, though they've been hard to fathom for different reasons. Still, Dak Prescott has his back.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has made four 60-yard field goals in his NFL career, the most in league history. In fact, he's converted on all four of his attempts from that range.

But Maher defied logic and set another NFL record on Monday, as he missed a whopping four extra points as Dallas cruised to a 31-14 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card.

Even though it hardly had an effect on the final outcome, Maher's record-setting night was an impossible story to ignore for all the wrong reasons. In the middle of the Cowboys' blowout win, it wasn't unreasonable to think he could be on the chopping block.

But Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy made it clear where the team stands with Maher ahead of Sunday's NFC Divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

“We need to get him back on it," McCarthy said. "Get him ready to go this week. We need him.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott - despite being visibly frustrated on the sidelines after Maher's third miss - also gave the big-legged kicker a vote of confidence, calling him "Money Maher.''

"I told him after the game, ‘Hey, let that go.’ We’re going to need him. I just played like s*** a week ago. That happens. … Knowing what that guy has done with resiliency he's shown throughout his career, personally, no doubt that he will come back next week and be perfect.”

Maher didn't hit his first PAT until the fourth quarter, as the game was already out of reach for the Bucs. But expecting a similar blowout on Sunday against a 49ers team that has won 11 straight would be foolish, to put it lightly. The potential misfires of Maher's right leg against the Niners will be magnified in a game where the Cowboys will need every point they can get.

Maher has proven what he's capable of and has the numbers to show for it. But his highest of highs have been overshadowed by what his easily his lowest of lows, as the Cowboys will desperately be hoping he cures himself of the yips before Dallas and San Francisco kickoff from Levi's Stadium at 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

