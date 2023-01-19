“We just won!'' Trevon Diggs said after Dallas' playoff win at Tampa on Monday. "What was the score? 31-14. Stephen A., watch your mouth!''

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have said often that they are best-served to ignore the naysayers and the critics and the outside noise.

But sometimes, "the outside noise'' reaches a Stephen A. Smith-level volume ... and must be turned down.

“We just won!'' Trevon Diggs said via a Sportscenter Tweet posted immediately after Dallas' playoff win at Tampa on Monday. "What was the score? 31-14. Stephen A., watch your mouth!''

Of course, Stephen A.'s entire bit is about getting an audience to literally "watch his mouth,'' as he is among the most high-profile sports personalities on TV. Additionally, the ESPN host is "doing a bit,'' as they say in the industry, purely pretending to be a "Cowboys hater'' because there is great financial profit in taking that role.

Smith is a performer, a comedian ... and a darn good one.

It's possible that the Cowboys standout cornerback Diggs is aware of all of this, and like team owner Jerry Jones, is actually in on "the bit'' himself. But if Diggs is serious about feeling Dallas needed to prove something to some guy on TV? Hey, if that somehow motivated Diggs to help dominate the Buccaneers so that he and the Cowboys can advance as they have to this week's next round of the postseason with a Sunday meeting at the San Francisco 49ers?

Cowboys Nation will, of course, take it.

But maybe the Cowboys are done listening to the critics and done yapping themselves. After all, vocal team leader Micah Parsons wrote on Twitter, “My turn!” Parsons wrote. “Tired of talking. See y’all Sunday! 1-0.”

Micah Parsons is "tired of talking''? Cowboys Nation will, of course, not believe it.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!