Cowboys Giving Thanks This Weekend? Dallas Rooting Guide For Sunday

With a Thanksgiving victory over the New York Giants behind them and a mouth-watering schedule in front of them, the Dallas Cowboys are realistically looking at being 11-3 heading into their Christmas Eve showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. The 8-3 Cowboys next play the 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts, 1-8-1 Houston Texans and 3-7 Jacksonville Jaguars.

With that record, an NFC playoff berth should be locked up. With a little help - starting Sunday - the Dec. 24 game could be for the NFC East lead.

While the ratings-grabbing Cowboys take Sunday off, they hope to sit on their couch and improve their playoff position while eating Thanksgiving leftovers. The NFC East isn't yet out of reach, and these games could help strengthen their hold on a Wild-Card berth:

Cleveland Browns over Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tampa has designs on winning the NFC South, but it's always nice to give Tom Brady as many losses as possible. Especially considering Dallas lost to the Bucs in Week 1.

Atlanta Falcons over Washington Commanders - A loss would drop Washington to 6-6, and still with a season finale on tap for Arlington Jan. 8.

Las Vegas Raiders over Seattle Seahawks - A win would improve the surprising Seahawks to 7-5 and solidify them as a Wild-Card candidate.

New Orleans Saints over San Francisco 49ers - A loss by San Francisco would further muddy the NFC West and potentially ding its Wild-Card resume.

Green Bay Packers over Philadelphia Eagles - We know it's cringy to root for Aaron Rodgers - especially what happened at Lambeau Field earlier this month - but if the Cowboys have any hope to catch 9-1 Philly in the NFC East the Birds are going to have to lose a game they should win somewhere along the way.

