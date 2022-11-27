Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reminded everyone of his best qualities in the 28-20 Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants.

With Tony Pollard getting so much attention during his breakout season, Elliott has taken a back seat of sorts. But on Thursday, Zeke was back to his old self.

"I mean, that's Zeke," Dak Prescott said. "That's Zeke every week.''

By "every week,'' Dak doesn't mean "by the numbers.'' He's talking about the 27-year-old Elliott's willingness to do whatever is required of him. And here, he produced his best return of the season as he rushed for 92 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.

Quarterback Prescott, who was taken in the 2016 NFL Draft along with Elliott, has nothing but glowing words for his running back.

"He's a guy that will do anything that he needs to do to help this team to win,'' Dak said. "Whether its pass protection, running, the dirty work or being physical. He's a brother of mine. I've obviously been blessed to come in and be with him these last seven years. It's no surprise when Zeke does Zeke things."

Elliott has scored a touchdown in his last four games, and in two of those, he has multiple touchdowns. He also has a trio of splash plays in this win ... certainly a Pollard specialty but a nice bonus from Zeke as well.

Elliott helped push his team to 8-3 as Dallas leaves the Giants sitting at 7-4.

"We had a great plan," Elliott said. "The offensive line did a hell of a job executing the plan."

And Elliott did a fine job doing ... anything.

