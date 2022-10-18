'We're Pissed!' Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn on 'Kick-Ass' Defense Mindset

The Dallas Cowboys' defense got its first taste of adversity on Sunday night, and for the most part, it was tough viewing.

In what became a 26-17 Dallas loss, the Philadelphia Eagles put up 20 points before halftime. The unit, led by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, prides itself on being tough to score against. Quinn spoke to the media at The Star on Monday, saying they are all "pissed" about Sunday night's performance.

"We're all pissed about that," Quinn said, as usual issuing his opening statement without the benefit of reporters firing off questions. "We've got really high standards about how we want to play, and so, when we don't meet them, we're pissed about it.''

What does DQ and company want?

"We want that ass-kicking performance, start to finish, through the first quarter through the fourth, and however long we need to go,'' he said. "I know we got really high standards, and I know we can reach them. So, when we don't meet them, it makes you mad."

Quinn has a right to be a little ticked off. Dallas, through its first five games, only allowed one touchdown per game. On Sunday, the Eagles scored two in the first half. Add to that, the Eagles became the first team to score 20 or more points against Dallas' much-vaunted defense.

Additionally ...

After QB Cooper Rush managed a 93-yard drive that ended with rookie tight end Jake Ferguson catching his first career touchdown, it was a chance for the Dallas defense to make a statement.

It didn't.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts led his team on a big-time 13-play, 73-yard drive, largely dominated by the running game, that ended in a touchdown to make life tough for Dallas.

The unit still managed four sacks on the night though. So, there's that.

Quinn isn't the only one angry at the defense's performance. Star linebacker Micah Parsons was feeling all kinds of frustration after the game.

"There are highs and lows, it's just more frustrating because we felt like we beat ourselves," a visibly annoyed Parsons said. "Just to know that we can play a much cleaner football game. That's the frustrating part."

It is only one game, and the Cowboys sit at 4-2 with Dak Prescott planning to return from injury to play against the visiting Detroit Lions in Week 7. If Quinn has his way, the Cowboys' defense, led by Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence, will come out Sunday breathing fire. ... and taking their "kick-ass'' mindset to the 1-4 Lions.

