Dak Prescott: 'It's Not the Pressure' - Cowboys at Bucs Playoffs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no stranger to pressure and is relishing the chance to compete against Tom Brady on Monday night.

Pressure comes in all shapes and forms. For the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott, the pressure stemming from his recent performances, of history and the bogeyman in Tom Brady standing in their way would seem to represent a failrly all-time level of pressure.

On Monday night, Dallas gets the chance to slay Brady, who is undefeated all-time against the Cowboys (7-0), and hopefully end a 30-year playoff road drought in the process.

Pressure, you say?

Dak isn't feeling it that way.

"We're all judged off wins and wins in the playoffs," Prescott conceded. "These matter, and I know that. So, it's not necessarily that it's pressure, but you've got to love playing in these moments. You've got to love being in games like this. And if you don't, this league, this sport, this isn't the place for you.

"And so, for me, it's about embracing the moment."

And embracing the pressure.

Dallas has advertised its motto for the season - "Resilience.'' And under coach Mike McCarthy, a common theme of the Cowboys this season has been their bounce-back ability.

In an odd (but maybe meaningful) stat, Dallas has yet to lose back-to-back games all season. When a loss happens, a win follows.

The Cowboys are coming off a 26-6 loss at the Commanders that saw Prescott have one of his worst-ever games, as he completed just (37.8 percent of his passes for 128 yards, one touchdown, and one pick-6 interception.

Can Dallas bounce back? The magnitude of what presents itself on Monday night isn't lost on the Cowboys ... especially Dak.

"Obviously, after a game like last week, that helps remind you how precious these moments are, how you don't get (many of) these opportunities," Prescott said. "You don't get a lot of opportunities to play this game in general, but especially being in the playoffs, have the team that we have, know that we've got to make sure it counts now."

It is playoff football on Monday night. Everything counts, including Prescott's ability to play well when the world is watching, against a 7-0 Brady, with a 30-year playoff drought hanging over his head, along with his interception trouble.

Cowboys Nation wants it all to go away, and it's Prescott's job to lead the way.

No pressure, Dak.

