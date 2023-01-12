The Dallas Cowboys face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, with Mike McCarthy all too aware of the reality of playoff football.

The smell of playoff football is in the air at The Star. After a regular season that yielded a 12-5 record, the Dallas Cowboys are now win-or-go-home mode as Tom Brady, and the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers await in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

There is no second chance, and for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, one thing springs to mind when talking playoff football.

"The reality of it all," McCarthy said. "It's as simple as that. You know who you are, and you know plan-wise and preparation-wise, what you need to become Monday night.

"They're going to have a good plan, we're going to have a good plan, but it's the execution, the application, the quick adjustments, and doing what you need to do to win."

Dallas has extra motivation as this is the second meeting against Brady and the Buccaneers this season. The 19-3 debacle back in Week 1 likely lingers in the minds of Cowboys players... so should what was dished up at FedEx Field as well.

Not that anyone needs motivation for a playoff game with the season on the line.

There are so many uncertainties when it comes to playoff football, and with the team's bogeyman standing in their way (Brady 7-0 all-time vs. Dallas), McCarthy knows what his team must focus on come Monday night.

"This is going to come down to fundamentals, technique, and all the things you work on since Day 1," McCarthy said.

Dallas has had a good season by any measure, but that will mean nothing if they are beaten on Monday.

History has an odd way of repeating itself, and for the Cowboys, they will not want their playoff run to end at the first hurdle ... as it did at this stage last season.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!