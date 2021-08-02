Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith ... For Sale?

NFL All-Time leading rusher Emmitt Smith Hall takes to eBay to unload jerseys, footballs and more

Does Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith need the cash, or is he just cleaning out his closet?

Either way, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher has placed hand-selected memorabilia from his personal collection, accumulated over a 15-year Hall-of-Fame career, on eBay.

It's officially called an "exclusive auction" on eBay, but it's unofficially quite bizarre.

You can get your hands on his No. 22 jerseys worn in actual games from his time with the Cowboys and even his short stint with the Arizona Cardinals. Smith guarantees authenticity, right down to the scuffs, marks and grass stains. Autographs and personal inscriptions are also available for the right fee, just in time for Christmas.

No word on whether Smith needs the funds because he’s recently separated from his wife Pat of 20 years or maybe it’s a TV career that didn’t quite cash out to the level of his Triplet siblings Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin.

What you won’t find for auction are any of Smith’s three Super Bowl rings. In any case, he’s got plenty to sell.

And jerseys aren’t the only items that saw action in actual NFL games. A series of footballs that Smith carried into the end zone are also on the block, complete with a special panel featuring game date, score and Smith’s stats. Cleats and gloves are up for bid, too.

There’s also a 1993 Pro Bowl team-signed football with signatures from Hall of Famers like Smith, Jerry Rice, Brett Favre and Barry Sanders, as well as Cowboys great Jay Novacek. Other autographed collectables include a Pro Football Hall of Fame induction picture, cards, coins and other awards.

Smith spent the bulk of his career with Cowboys and finished with an NFL-record 18,355 yards rushing and 175 touchdowns. Check out the full eBay collection here.