Cowboys Ex David Irving Seeks Reunion With Old Coach

Dallas Cowboys Ex David Irving Wanted His NFL Reinstatement, And He Got It - Now He's Free For More Workouts

FRISCO - It's fair to say that here at The Star, former Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher David Irving sort of wore out his welcome. But it's interesting to note that since he was first granted NFL reinstatement a year ago, hoping to reboot a promising career sidetracked largely by his involvement in the league’s substance abuse program, his two biggest opportunities come with Cowboys ties.

For 2020, he got a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, courtesy of his former Dallas mentor, Rod Marinelli, the man who gave him the nickname “Dino.” He spend most of the year on their practice squad.

For 2021, Irving this week had a tryout with the Indianapolis Colts, surely courtesy of yet another Dallas connection in Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Irving was frequently an on-field force with Dallas before a suspension two years ago that came in conjunction with him announcing he was quitting football due to his vocal opposition of the substance-abuse policy regarding marijuana, and his desire to became an activist and businessman involved in cannabis and CBD products.

As Irving told CowboysSI.com before the reinstatement: “I miss football, but I don’t miss the NFL. Because it’s all politics.”

Irving, still just 27, has a unique ability as a “dinosaur”-level presence. During his four-year stint with the Cowboys from 2015-18, he played 37 games and in the first 25 of those recorded 12 sacks. The former Chiefs practice-squadder earned acclaim and attention when in an October 2016 win over Green Bay he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, when he forced three fumbles, recovering one, had a sack, and batted down a pass - all while playing only 19 snaps in the game.

He developed a reputation for eccentricity in Dallas, no doubt. Nevertheless, 6-7, 290-pound pass-rushers represent unusual talent ... and the new CBA’s more-tolerant drug policy, combined with the first-hand understanding by a former Dallas coach of what makes him tick, might represent an unusual opportunity for David Irving.

