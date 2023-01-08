Inspired by Damar Hamlin, the Bills’ opening play against the Patriots is storybook stuff - and Cowboys ex Tony Romo is on the call.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys ex Tony Romo, now in the CBS Sports broadcast booth, has a clever TV knack for predicting plays.

But not even Romo could’ve predicted this.

Considering everything they've been through this week, the Buffalo Bills could not have dreamed up a better start to Sunday's game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

With Damar Hamlin still in the hospital following his on-field cardiac arrest while also on their minds and in the hearts of his concerned teammates, the Bills were set to come out with some high level of passion and emotion.

But Buffalo running back Nyheim Hines didn't even give QB Josh Allen and the offense a chance to take the field, as he sprinted down the right sideline for a 96-yard kickoff return for an emotional touchdown on the opening kick of the game.

“OMFG!” exclaimed Hamlin by using his social media account as he watched the start of the game from his Cincinnati hospital bed.

What is all the excitement about in this AFC East regular-season finale with playoff juggling at stake for both teams? See - and listen to CBS’ Romo and Jim Nantz - for yourself.

