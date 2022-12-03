Cowboys vs. Colts: Does Matt Ryan Know Coach Dan Quinn Secrets?

The Indianapolis Colts won’t be marching into AT&T Stadium Sunday night with favorable odds to beat the Dallas Cowboys.

So on the potential path toward upset, Indianapolis (4-7-1) will be lurking for any advantage it can against Dallas (8-3). And with Matt Ryan at quarterback for the Colts, it’s become no secret that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn -- who spent six seasons with Ryan as the faces of the Atlanta Falcons -- could provide important clues.

Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor isn't revealing all the info that Ryan has been leaking to the offense, but the star ball-carrier didn't deny that the veteran has aided in preparation for Sunday.

"No. 1 just know, hey, it's gonna be fight," Taylor said. "That's the kind of defense that he's gonna run. He's not gonna let you get anything easy. Everything's gonna be scheme."

Dallas' defensive numbers aren't favorable for a sack-happy quarterback like Ryan, who will be facing a Cowboys pass-rush that leads the league with 45 sacks.

But despite having Quinn lead a defense that has been one of the league's during the past two years, the Cowboys are allowing the ninth-most rushing yards per game (131.9) this season. Taylor could still find amble running room to work with as he continues to catch his stride.

Still, while Taylor could find his holes, he knows any offensive success starts with the Colts staying steady in every aspect.

"First and foremost, we need to make sure we're locked in to our game plan cause they're gonna do a lot of stuff," Taylor said. "As long as we know how we're gonna handle each and every single thing, then we'll be in great shape. That's half the battle."

Ryan or Taylor may not reveal their Quinn secrets until after Sunday's game has concluded. But it's an easy bet that Ryan, despite recent struggles, will be looking to pull out some tricks from his sleeve in order to pull off the upset.

Dallas and Indianapolis kickoff at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday night.

