FRISCO - Up until recently, the Dallas Cowboys were not sure what Odell Beckham Jr. envisioned in regard to what exactly he will do once he lands at The Star in Frisco.

The good news: He will actually land, as The OBJ World Tour now features a private jet.

The bad news: The Cowboys are now under the impression that while he’s excited to wine, dine, talk, tour and undergo a physical …

Beckham - coming off the knee injury that has kept him sidelined for almost a year - may not be willing to actually participate in a workout.

And that’s a problem.

While in New York, Beckham had a Thursday dinner led by Giants head coach Brian Daboll and and then on Friday underwent a physical, spending a couple of hours at Giants HQ before jetting off to Buffalo.

No workout was involved.

Logically, the Bills and the Cowboys - no matter their best-laid hosting plans - can assume the same limitations on what Beckham is willing to do.

Can team doctors examine Beckham’s twice-surgically repaired left knee? Apparently so, and word is there is an understanding that the involved suitors might share information (with OBJ's approval, it is assumed). Can trainers "get their hands on him''? Maybe.

But is he going to lace up some cleats and catch passes from Dak Prescott while being loosely covered by Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, with Ezekiel Elliott and DeMarcus Lawrence present to root him on ... and Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, Will McClay and Mike McCarthy present to evaluate?

Oh, and Michael Irvin might as well be present, too, right?

It seems not. No "lacing up cleats.''

And because OBJ famously wants to "feel the love'' from his suitors? Maybe teams will clam up about their disappointment in that decision.

But at the same time the Cowboys possibly approach that issue with a close mouth ... how do they move forward with open wallet? Beckham reportedly wants $20 million APY. So Jerry Jones is supposed to write checks of $20 million or $40 million or $60 million for a receiver who won't/can't run routes?

And the Cowboys are simply supposed to take Beckham (and his national media pals) at his word when he says he's "cleared to play''?

How can he be "cleared to play'' but not "cleared to work out''?

There are those in the OBJ camp who have slyly suggested that signing Beckham "is about the future,'' and that's lovely for him. But Jones has been very open about the 2022 Cowboys' Super Bowl aspirations and about how OBJ needs to be a "now'' signing.

It's great that Odell figured out a way to fly. But it's going to be troublesome if he can't figure out a way to run.

