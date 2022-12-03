FRISCO - A punch. A penalty. A punishment.

Alate-game penalty on the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-20 win over the New York Giants led to a touchdown that made the outcome appear closer than it really was ...

And a Micah Parsons "punch'' might be the reason.

Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is claiming that he baited Parsons with words that caused the Dallas star to “full-on punch” him in the chin with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The TV broadcast opted to not show the interaction, but Parsons - the leading candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year - was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, which led to the Giants scoring a touchdown four plays later.

"He’ll get (fined),'' Gates said after the game. "He must not like his money,” said Gates, who said he was trash-talking with Parsons.

AND NOW THE UPDATE … Yup. Micah has been fined $11,139 by the NFL.

“I told him, ‘Come on, I know you want to (punch me).’ He took me up on it.”

Parsons used Twitter to respond by noting that Gates suggested that he needs to stir things up because "I'm not the best football player, so I've got to do other things to help out the team.''

“When he says 'others things,'' Parsons wrote, that means, 'Play dirty, take cheap shots and try to hurt other opponents!''

Parsons recorded two sacks in the game to give him 12 for the season as Dallas moved to 8-3 while dropping NFC East rival New York to 7-4.

On Sunday night Micah and the Cowboys will try to keep it clean while punching out thx visiting Colts.

