Cowboys Injury Update vs. Giants: 2 Stars ‘Questionable’

Dallas is developing into a good team … As long as it’s a healthy team.

FRISCO - The 2021 Dallas Cowboys are 3-1, just a Week 1 last-minute Tampa Bay Buccaneers field goal away from 4-0. But this is developing into a good team …

As long as it’s a healthy team.

The Cowboys are playing well on both offense and defense, and are getting superb quarterback play from Dak Prescott. He's passed for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions in the first four games of the season.

The running back tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard has established a top-three run game for the Cowboys offense and the ground game continues to improve each week. In Week 4 against a stout Carolina Panthers defense, Elliott rattled off 143 yards on 20 carries, while Pollard chipped in 67 yards on 10 carries.

And Amari Cooper and Dallas’ pass-catching group have been stellar.

But …

While Elliott (knee) and Cooper (hamstring) both insist they’re playing Sunday, they are listed as of Friday as officially “questionable.”

The same designation goes for end Randy Gregory (knee). All three will play, as will corner Trevon Diggs (back), Who entered the weekend with no designation.

Meanwhile … In their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones returned his team to winning ways in overtime, 27-21.

Jones outgained the entire New Orleans team, passing for 402 yards and two touchdowns while running back Saquon Barkley continued to regain his form after season-ending knee surgery in 2020. Barkley had his first multi-score game since December 2019.

This game should come down to which team can maximize its possessions. We know Dallas can score quickly and often, but can Jones and the Giants offense hold on to the ball against a Cowboys defense that already has 10 takeaways?

GAME INFORMATION

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Current Records: Cowboys (3-1), Giants (1-3)

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

TV: FOX

Stream: FUBO TV

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM)

Odds: Cowboys -7 / Over-Under 52

Moneyline: Cowboys -350, Giants +275

