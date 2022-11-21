FRISCO - The link between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys is an open secret, and one that CowboysSI.com has been reporting on since Oct. 24. But this weekend, the "rubber is meeting the road,'' as a meeting here at The Star should be happening in the coming days ...

Meaning that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will no longer just be talking to the media about the pursuit of the two-time All-Pro receiver who is apparently rehabbed from knee surgery.

He'll be speaking to OBJ himself.

"That's my understanding, too," Jones said of the news, reported in this space and elsewhere, that Beckham wants to visit with Dallas (and the New York Giants), for starters, and wants to seal a deal by the end of November.

That's what Jones said before Dallas' 40-3 victory Sunday at Minnesota (a game, by the way, that OBJ found to be "krazy'' in a good way).

And after?

“Certainly,'' Jones said, "it’s time for us to sit down and visit.”

Beckham Jr. hasn't played at all this season due to the knee injury sustained while playing for the Rams as they were winning Super Bowl LVI. He has his wish list and he has his landing-spot wishes and the Cowboys are in the mix.

The team is traveling from Minnesota to DFW on Sunday and then, due to a Thanksgiving visit from the Giants on Thursday, is involved in a schedule crunch. But the Cowboys have planned to make room for the wining and dining of OBJ, and Beckham is apparently amenable.

So ... it's time.

