Micah Parsons on Cowboys' Declining Sacks: ‘Change Our Game Plan!'

The Dallas Cowboys are currently second in the league with 49 sacks, but this impressive number has become an afterthought after back-to-back weeks of minimal pass-rush production.

Even after recovering what had seemed like the game-sealing fumble near the end of regulation Sunday at TIAA Bank Field, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had to instead watch helplessly from the sideline as it was the defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars that secured the game-winning touchdown in overtime.



The 40-34 loss was a win waiting to happen for the Cowboys despite having blown a 17-point lead and performing poorly on defense for the second week in a row. But along with allowing a season-high in points, Dallas failed to live up to the standard its elite pass-rush has created this season.



After failing to record a sack in the far-from-perfect 27-23 win over the Houston Texans in Week 14, it was Parsons who was the only Cowboy to get home to Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday. In back-to-back tightly-contested games, it’s the lack of a pass rush (not in terms of hurries, but in terms of actual sacks) from a club that led the league in sacks for most of the season that’s now allowing opposing offenses to catch a rhythm.



The reasoning behind the recent poor play doesn’t seem too complicated from Parsons’ perspective.



“We’re not getting traditional looks, way more chips, ball’s coming out way faster,” Parsons said. “We gotta expect that and change our game plan.”



You know a defense has had a impressive season when there’s complaints about a pass-rush that is currently second in the league in sacks (49). But these season-long statistics are clearly not earning wins for the Cowboys at a time when they need it most. The same can't be said for NFC East rival and Week 16 opponent Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the league with 55 sacks.



It seems as if opposing teams’ fear of Parsons and the Doomsday defense has resulted in extra emphasis on limiting sacks by adjusting the offense to get ball out of the quarterback’s hands quicker. But considering Lawrence attempted 42 passes and had his third-highest passing yardage total of the season, the opportunity for more sacks were there aside from the one Parsons had late in the first quarter. From that point on, it was relatively smooth sailing for Lawrence, who Dallas registered just three more quarterback hits on for the rest of the game.



“It’s tough, but if you look at the film, we’re getting different game plans,” Parsons said.



Parsons and the Dallas defense were poised for Saturday's chance to sack Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is tied for the seventh-most sacks taken this season (35). But surprising news Monday revealed that a shoulder injury is leaving Hurts’ availability for the divisional matchup at AT&T Stadium in doubt.



Instead, backup Gardner Minshew could be in for a rough day in the pocket on Christmas Eve against a Dallas pass-rush that is ready to let out some late-season frustrations.



You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!