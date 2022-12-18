Dak Prescott 2 Words Describe Cowboys OT Loss at Jaguars

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is on track to have a career-high in interceptions ... and the Jags game adds to his self-admitted "frustration.''

Dak Prescott said it himself in the wake of his two interceptions in Sunday's 40-34 OT loss at Jacksonville.

“Frustration grows,'' the Dallas Cowboys quarterback said.

Prescott has come under heavy criticism of late due to the increased frequency of interceptions creeping into his game. Entering Sunday ... Since his return from a thumb injury that caused him to miss five weeks, Prescott had thrown an interception in six of his eight games.

And now he's thrown two more, including the bounced-off-Noah Brown pick-6 that sealed Dallas' fate.

“Frustration grows,'' Dak said. "To end the game on a pick-6, it’s tough. It’s frustrating.”

No, all of the picks aren't Prescott's fault. But all of the picks are the Cowboys' fault. ... and that should be frustrating for everybody. ... even as coach Mike McCarthy is labeling that final play an "unlucky bounce.''

In the end, Dak's numbers look fine; he was ...

But all of that is not quite as good as the first half, when he almost perfect.

Dak got Dallas up 21-7 at the half, and his stat line was golden: He was 15 of 16 for 137 yards and two TDs, and he's added a bullish 12-yard run.

Coming into the game, coach Mike McCarthy insisted that his franchise quarterback - who has in fairness been a centerpiece of a 10-4 team with a 99-percent chance of going to the playoffs - was taking the recent surge in interceptions very seriously.

"It's part of this ride, the journey," McCarthy said. "Dak Prescott is as accountable individual as I have ever worked with."

And now, another week of "accountability.'' Another week of interceptions. And another week of "frustration.''

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!