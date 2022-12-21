Cowboys New Weapon T.Y. Hilton Issues 'Crazy' Warning: 'Respect Me!'

Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton is ready for his potential debut on Christmas Eve, with the veteran stating that anyone who thinks he doesn't have the juice any more will be sadly mistaken.

Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton is getting acclimated to his new surroundings as he gears up for what he hopes will be a debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve.

Hilton, a veteran in the league who was thought to maybe have a chance to play against the Jaguars, is looking to get his first taste of Cowboys action against the Eagles. And if opposing defenses think that Hilton, 33, has no "juice" left in his legs due to his age?

"You have to respect me," Hilton said. "You have to account for me. I can still run, so if you think you're just gonna come up there and play press man-to-man and not get ran by, then you're crazy."

Hilton signed with the Cowboys early last week and hit the books hard to understand offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's playbook.

"Right now, I feel good," said Hilton. "I got the offense down pat. I've been studying 10 hours a day, so I got that down. I feel good. I'm just gonna continue to grind. I'm gonna continue to get better, and when my number is called, I'll be ready. … I'm [trying] to show y'all that I'm still here."

The Cowboys will be hoping that Hilton's addition will give the offense another dimension with his home run ability a threat the Dallas offense doesn't have.

With the offense putting up serious numbers yet again (28.1 points per game), adding Hilton - a Pro Bowl talent has been sitting out this year after a stellar career with the Colts - could be the finishing touches for a team with aspirations of a deep playoff run.

