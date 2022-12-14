'Fresh' T.Y. Hilton Wants to Push Cowboys 'Over The Hump'; Practice Injury Report

New Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton is feeling fit and ready to go for his new team as he looks to be the cherry on top of Kellen Moore's offense.

New Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton is getting himself acclimated to his new surroundings. The veteran free agent signed with the team earlier this week as the Cowboys got Dak Prescott another weapon.

If there were any concerns that the 33-year-old Hilton wasn't physically ready after only playing 10 games last season due to injury and none this season after being released by the Indianapolis Colts, the receiver alleviated them.

"My body feels really good," Hilton said. "I'm always running. Running is not a problem. I'm always in shape. I'm never out of shape, no matter what. I run all day. I'll be fine.

​"I'm definitely fresh."

The Cowboys geared up their prep for Sunday at Jacksonville on Wednesday with work on the field at The Star and a few concerns about guys who are less than "fresh.'' Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson did not practice on Wednesday and remains in the concussion protocol.

Dorance Armstrong, Jayron Kearse and DeMarcus Lawrence are also noted on the report.

Hilton's ability to play now for Dallas was a crucial factor in his swift signing. But for a player who hasn't set foot on the field this season and is in an unfamiliar offense, it is back to school for the veteran.

"Right now, I just want to concentrate on staying in the playbook," Hilton said. I've been studying the past two days, probably 15 hours [a day], just getting this thing down. However I can help, I'm willing to help."

That help could be needed on Sunday as Dallas, sitting at 10-3, faces the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hilton's addition to the offense will be a welcome one, and he is just looking to help the team in any way he can as the Cowboys look to make a deep playoff run.

"You want to go to a situation you feel is good, feel like you can win," Hilton said. "I feel like they got all the pieces and just plug me in to help them try to get over the hump."

