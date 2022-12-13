Cowboys Scouting Report: T.Y. Hilton 'Goes Deep,' Says Coach Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys added a receiver in T.Y. Hilton to provide depth for an offense that already has serious firepower.

The Dallas Cowboys added veteran receiver and former Indianapolis Colts star T.Y. Hilton to the roster in a move that is a win-win for the organization. Brought in to help "now," Hilton comes with little risk and high reward.

With Dak Prescott and his offense averaging 27.7 points per game (ranking third in the league), adding Hilton can give Dallas another dimension in the passing game.

Or at least he is another body that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore can call upon.

"Tremendous depth," Moore said on what Hilton can bring to the team. "To sign a guy like T.Y in December and provide the depth that you need in a receiver room. ... Obviously, things happen throughout the season. We feel very fortunate to have the guys that we have there and so we're probably in a really good spot moving forward."

A good spot, indeed. The biggest plus in the Cowboys' signing Hilton is that he is ready to help the team now. ... Not in five weeks.

But essentially coming in off the couch, there could have been some reservations that Hilton would need time to adjust to his new surroundings. But Moore has no doubts his latest acquisition will adapt accordingly.

Said Moore: "He's a veteran, he knows ball, he's very smart. To have a guy like that, he'll be able to handle the transition really well."

The biggest red flag in the much-publicized pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. was his inability or unwillingness to work out for Dallas. The Cowboys wanted to see if OBJ could run routes on that troublesome knee, but they didn't get the chance. There was no such issue with Hilton.

The veteran's workout at The Star left Moore with one overriding thought.

"[He] definitely can still run," Moore said. "Scott Tolzien [Cowboys assistant and ex-NFL QB] threw him a good 'go' ball, and it was really good."

