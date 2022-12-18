T.Y. Hilton OUT for Cowboys at Jaguars Despite New WR 'Grind'?

Newly signed Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton is fast, both on the field and “ramp-up” track, but is he fast enough to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

The Dallas Cowboys surprised few by signing a former Pro Bowl receiver on Monday ... but shocked some by the choice - veteran T.Y. Hilton, not Odell Beckham Jr.

Owner Jerry Jones is still promising the OBJ thing.

But the actual move made as we write this? It comes as the Cowboys search to add proven help at receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in advance of a playoff push.

But when will Hilton get his first opportunity?

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Hilton had a "good day" of practice Thursday before participating in a mock game Friday, leading into a throwing session Saturday.

As such, Hilton's status is drifting closer to being a game-time call for Sunday's road contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars ... and the rumor is it's a no-go.

"He's definitely making progress," McCarthy said. "I just want to make sure he's ready, as far as his ramp-up, the conditioning. Meeting with the strength coaches, they feel really good about where he is condition wise and the shape he's in, so we'll take the week, and we haven't made a decision yet. We'll see where he is."

Hilton, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2016 with nearly 1,500, last suited up in Week 18 a season ago as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Hilton, 32, finished his 10th professional season with 23 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns across nine games, a stark decline from years prior.

But one thing remains steady with Hilton’s skill-set …

"Oh, he can run, he can run," said Lamb, who has quickly bonded with the vet as they assist each other in getting better.

There is something else, from T.Y.'s own self-scouting report.

“Nobody,'' said the newcomer, who is wearing No. 16, "grinds like me.”

And now, the only thing left to answer is whether Hilton will be running Sunday, perhaps proving just the boost needed to give Dallas back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2006-2007.

The Cowboys and Jaguars are set to kick off at 1 p.m. inside TIAA Bank Field. ... and if it doesn't happen today? Hilton gets a crack at the Eagles on Christmas Eve.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!