Cowboy Roundup: Potential trade candidates; Dak not a top 5 QB?
There is always something to talk about when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys faithful can't recall what a relaxing, normal offseason is like, and this year has been no different.
While we continue our trek through the "dead period" until training camp, there is still plenty to keep up on.
With that said, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds across Cowboys Nation.
Is Dak Prescott a top 5 quarterback?
Dak Prescott was a legitimate NFL MVP candidate last season, and finished runner-up in voting, but was that enough for him to crack the PFF Top 5 quarterback rankings?
Patrick Mahomes checked in at No. 1 while reigning MVP Lamar Jackson was ranked No. 2. Where does that leave Dak?
You can check out the PFF quarterback rankings here.
Players the Cowboys could trade before final cuts
The Dallas Cowboys could decide to make some moves prior to the team's final cuts, including a trade involving one of their assets at a deep position.
But who could be on the move?
Blogging the Boys looks at three potential players who could be on the move before the cut to the 53-man roster, including unloading one player from their tight end surplus and a quarterback asset.
