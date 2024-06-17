4 Dallas Cowboys players on roster bubble entering training camp
We are officially 80 days away from the NFL regular season and 83 days away from the Dallas Cowboys season-opening matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Until then, the Cowboys and other NFL teams will continue to refine their skills and eventually trim their rosters to their best 53 players.
Here are four players that are on the Cowboys' roster bubble heading into training camp.
4. Damien Wilson
The Damien Wilson signing this offseason initially seemed like a good value signing. Wilson has improved since his last stint with the Cowboys, gaining multiple years of experience as a starter, including winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019-2020 season.
If it were last season, Wilson would have been a lock for the roster, but the Cowboys have vastly improved their linebacker corps.
With the Cowboys' overabundance of young safeties, linebackers, and cornerbacks, it seems likely that Wilson will lose his spot to someone with a bit more upside.
3. Deuce Vaughn
I think Deuce Vaughn beginning to get reps at wide receiver might indicate that he is not a viable option running the ball, or the Cowboys could just be looking to open up the playbook a bit more.
Regardless, Vaughn was pretty ineffective in his first season in the NFL, and it will be hard to make a case to keep him on the roster without seeing more out of him.
Looking back at his time at Kansas State, Vaughn has the tools to make a Darren Sproles-type splash in the NFL, so perhaps he just needs to find his groove.
2. Hunter Luepke
Hunter Luepke displayed enough talent in last year's preseason to make the regular-season roster; however, he did not receive many touches during the regular season.
His value comes in short-yardage situations and at the goal line, but with the Cowboys signing Ezekiel Elliott, Luepke won't have many opportunities to see the field.
The Cowboys will likely give the roster spot to someone a bit more versatile.
1. Cooper Rush
Cooper Rush enters this year on the bubble because I do not see the Cowboys carrying three quarterbacks on the roster.
Last year, Rush was ahead of Lance on the depth chart and is a very capable backup; however, Lance has had a chance to learn the playbook and is miles ahead of Rush regarding raw talent.
The Cowboys could keep three quarterbacks on the roster, but it would come at the expense of other position groups.
These four players have demonstrated their value and have earned their place in the NFL. However, with the Dallas Cowboys' elite and deep roster, the front office will face a challenging task during training camp as they work to select the best 53 players for a hopeful title run.