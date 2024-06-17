Dak Prescott 'folds like a cheap tent' in playoffs, Stephen A. Smith says in predictable rant
Proud Dallas Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith decided to speak on the Dak Prescott situation during the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show.
Smith was questioning whether Prescott is a "$50 million man," before saying he does not deserve to be paid as much as Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars recently agreed to a five-year, $275 million contract extension.
MORE: Numbers prove Dak Prescott deserves more than Trevor Lawrence
"Dak Prescott doesn't deserve to get paid more than Trevor Lawrence," Smith said. "Trevor Lawrence has been in this league for three years, Dak Prescott has been in the league for eight. Dak Prescott got two playoff victories in eight years and continuously falters come postseason time."
Stephen A. then took a cheap shot at Prescott over the Cowboys' lack of postseason success.
"Oh, he's phenomenal from September through December, without question," Smith said. "But as the playoffs loom, that brother folds like a cheap tent."
MORE: Dak Prescott extension is Dallas Cowboys 'priority' over CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons
The "cheap tent" shot is a favorite of Smith's. He used it three years ago on First Take, and he predictably recycled the phrase 10 months ago.
But do we really expect Stephen A. to find new material? Of course not.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career. He will now set his sights on the 2024-25 season as he sets out to exceed his 2023 numbers and prove he deserves the largest contract in NFL history.
If Prescott can repeat that performance and lead Dallas on a deep postseason run, he can silence the critics, especially Stephen A., and potentially find himself earning that huge payday he wants from Dallas.
Or, the team will go ahead and lock Prescott up before the start of the season to prevent any more long-term drama.