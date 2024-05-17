ESPN analyst boldly predicts Dallas Cowboys won’t make NFL playoffs
ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark doesn’t believe the Dallas Cowboys are truly "all-in."
The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety has had a solid post-playing career as an analyst, and he had a bold take on Thursday when discussing America's Team. While looking at the "Good, Bad, and Ugly" from the schedule release, the Cowboys' final stretch was labeled "good."
Get Up! host Mike Greenberg said the team plays six of its last nine games at home, which could allow for a strong push into the playoffs. Clark disagrees with this sentiment, saying Dallas might already be out of the race by then.
Greenberg then asked if the Cowboys were better or worse than last year. The consensus among the panel was worse, and Clark took that chance to double-down on his playoff take while ripping them for their inactivity in the offseason.
“This team won the East last year. They’re not going to win the East this year. That’s a worse team. And they probably won’t make the playoffs, if you ask me.”- Ryan Clark, on ESPN’s Get Up
As promising as the final stretch is for Dallas, a critical part of the year could send them into a downward spiral. After taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 6, they face the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, and Houston Texans.
Even with Atlanta, Philly, and Houston heading into AT&T Stadium, they will all be difficult games.
Clark could look like a prophet if the Cowboys stumble this stretch. If they somehow emerge still in contention for the NFC East, however, expect the tone toward them to change slightly.